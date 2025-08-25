ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Brother of Indian Truck Driver Who Made Illegal U-Turn that Killed Three Floridians

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested the illegal alien brother of Harjinder Singh, the illegal alien truck driver from India, accused of killing three Floridians in a horrific illegal U-turn accident caught on camera.

This week, 28-year-old Harjinder Singh was returned to Florida from California to face three vehicular homicide charges. Singh has been in law enforcement custody since his arrest for making an illegal U-turn that caused a crash, killing three Floridians.

The video of the illegal U-turn has gone viral, as Singh can be seen showing no emotion or reaction when he realizes a vehicle drove into the bed of the semi-truck he was driving. Singh’s brother, 25-year-old illegal alien Harneet Singh, can be seen in the footage sitting in the passenger seat.

On August 18, days after the fatal crash, ICE agents arrested Harneet Singh, revealing he had been encountered at the United States-Mexico border on May 15, 2023, by Border Patrol agents but was released into the U.S. interior.

“Three innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California Department of Motor Vehicles issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License—this state of governance is asinine,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

How many more innocent people must die before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with the safety of the American public? We pray for the victims and their families. Secretary Noem and DHS are working around the clock to protect the public and get these criminal illegal aliens out of America. [Emphasis added]

An investigation opened by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has since made public how Singh was able to secure a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to drive a semi-truck throughout the U.S.

On July 15, 2023, the sanctuary state of Washington issued a CDL to Singh, even as illegal aliens are not eligible for such licenses. Then, in July of 2024, the sanctuary state of California issued Singh a limited-term/non-domiciled CDL.

On July 3 of this year, Singh was pulled over by the New Mexico State Police for speeding and given a ticket, but officers failed to conduct an English Language Proficiency assessment, allowing him to continue driving the semi-truck despite not speaking English.

After the deadly crash in Florida, Singh was given an English Language Proficiency assessment by the Department of Transportation. Officials said he failed the test, correctly answering only 2 of 12 verbal questions and accurately identifying just 1 of 4 traffic signs.

According to new reports, Singh first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018 and was arrested by Border Patrol agents but subsequently released into the nation’s interior after he claimed to be fearful of returning to India.

The fatal crash has spurred Secretary of State Marco Rubio to pause the issuance of all work visas to foreign nationals seeking CDLs to drive on American roads.

“The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” Rubio said in a statement.

