ABC News, CNN Downplay Alleged Minneapolis Shooter’s Trump, Catholic Hatred

Segments on ABC News and CNN appeared to downplay the alleged Minneapolis shooter’s hatred of President Donald Trump and Catholicism on Tuesday after two children were killed while attending Mass.

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, two children were killed and 17 others were wounded during a shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school while the students attended Mass:

A senior Trump administration official confirmed to Breitbart News that the now-deleted YouTube page belonged to the gunman. A video posted by the gunman showed the manifesto and all of the gunman’s weapons. One of the magazines contained the words, “Kill Donald Trump.” “Where is your God?” “Mashallah” and “Israel Must Fall” were among the words written on the gunman’s magazines and weapons.

During a segment on ABC News, correspondent Aaron Katersky mentioned that the alleged shooter wrote a manifesto and several other hateful messages while neglecting to say that he specifically wrote, “Kill Donald Trump,” on a gun magazine.

On CNN, in response to FBI Director Kash Patel’s announcement that the shooting will be investigated as an anti-Catholic hate crime, chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst John Miller seemed to express trepidation about saying the alleged shooter had anti-Catholic motives despite him specifically targeting Catholic students while they attended Mass.

“There won’t be a specific motive. He’s got problems in his life. He has decided to blame everybody else. He has anti-black messages, anti-Semitic messages, anti-religious messages, anti-God messages. In other words, his motive is he hates everybody because his life’s a mess. And he figures it’s not his fault,” said Miller.

