Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom immediately politicized the mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday by blaming Republicans.

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, two children were killed and 17 others were wounded during a shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school while the students attended Mass. Per the New York Post:

The deranged gunman who slaughtered two children and injured at least 17 others at a Catholic school in Minneapolis has been identified as a transgender woman — as disturbing videos posted by the shooter show a handwritten manifesto and “kill Donald Trump” and “for the children” scrawled on gun magazines. Robin Westman, formerly Robert Westman, opened fire through the stained glass windows of a church at the Annunciation Catholic School — where he attended — during a celebratory back-to-school Mass filled with children around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Just hours before the cowardly massacre, Westman, 23, posted a series of twisted videos on YouTube, which included a manifesto, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed at a press conference.

Newsom and others immediately used the opportunity to blame Republicans, even though the state of Minnesota has stricter gun control laws than those of Republican-controlled states.

“We cannot even make it through the first week of school without mass shootings. And the [GOP] will continue to do absolutely nothing while our kids are being gunned down. This is sick,” wrote Newsom on social media.

Several social media users criticized Newsom for overlooking the facts of the shooting.

“What’s sick is a Governor trying to score political points off of an absolute tragedy in another state. This man is politics and self above all else,” wrote one user.

“What is sick is that you can’t make it until they even find out how many poor victims there are before you start pathetically trying to politicize these murders,” wrote another.

