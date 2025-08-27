‘Hate’: Minneapolis Mayor Smears Criticism of Transgenderism

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) denounced criticism of the transgender community on Monday after FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the Minneapolis Catholic school shooter had insisted that people should treat him as a “transgender woman.”

“Anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community or any other community out there has lost their sense of common humanity,” Frey said. “We should not be operating out of a place of hate for anyone. We should be operating from a place of love for our kids. Kids died today.”

Frey claimed that he had “heard about a whole lot of hate that’s being directed at” the transgender community.

Frey’s comments come after Patel confirmed on Monday that two people were left dead, and 17 others were injured. Patel also confirmed that the gunman was Robin Westman, “a male born as Robert Westman.”

Fox News National Correspondent Brooke Taylor posted photos of a document, in which Westman’s mother had signed off on a name change from “Robert” to “Robin” in 2020. The court documents explain that Robert Westman decided to change his name to Robin because he identified “as a female.”

“The application for a name change of a minor was filed by the mother and a court granted the request in 2020,” Taylor wrote in a post on X.

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported that Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara had confirmed at a press conference that the gunman “opened fire through church windows during a Mass attended by schoolchildren at a Minneapolis Catholic Church.”

O’Hara also confirmed that the gunman had used a rifle, shotgun, and a pistol.