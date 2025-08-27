President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday, ordering the American flag to be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 31, hours after a gunman opened fire on a Minneapolis Catholic School during a Mass attended by the students, leaving two children dead.

“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on August 27, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possession until sunset, August 31, 2025,” the text of the proclamation says.

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,” the proclamation continues.

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed during a press conference that two children were killed after a gunman “opened fire through church windows during a Mass attended by schoolchildren at a Minneapolis Catholic Church.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said a shooting was reported at Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church. They learned that a gunman “began firing through the church windows towards the children sitting in the pews at the Mass.”

O’Hara also revealed that the gunman had used a rifle, shotgun, and a pistol.

As a result of the shooting, 17 others are reported to be injured, according to the Associated Press.