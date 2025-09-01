Trump Says D.C.’s Democrat Mayor, Muriel Bowser, Has Seen Approval Boost Since Crime Crackdown

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) has seen a boost in popularity because she has worked with him on crime and encouraged Democrat governors in charge of states with crime-ridden cities to do the same.

Trump took to Truth Social to commend Bowser and challenge Democrat governors like Wes Moore (D-MD), Gavin Newsom (D-CA), and J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) to collaborate with the federal government on reducing crime in cities in their states:

Wow! Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing CRIME down to virtually NOTHING in D.C. Her statements and actions were positive, instead of others like Pritzker, Wes Moore, Newscum, and the 5% approval rated Mayor of Chicago, who spend all of their time trying to justify violent Crime, instead of working with us to completely ELIMINATE it, which we have done in Washington, D.C., NOW A CRIME FREE ZONE. Wouldn’t it be nice to say that about Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and even the Crime Drenched City of Baltimore??? It can happen, and it can happen FAST! Work with us!!!

Trump added that Bowser’s approval rating has risen 25 percentage points in a short span, “and the people of D.C. are thanking her for stopping crime wherever she goes.”

“It’s not a miracle, it’s hard work, courage, and being SMART. The top Law Enforcement Officer in L.A. said, during the riots, and when I sent the troops in early, that they couldn’t have done it without us. They were completely overwhelmed!” Trump added.

Trump federalized law enforcement in D.C. last month, leading to significant reductions in crime across an array of categories including motor vehicle thefts, carjackings, murder, robberies, and assaults with dangerous weapons.

Amid the success, Trump announced in late August that he was looking at cracking down on crime in other cities, citing Chicago.

“And after we do this, we’ll go to another location, and we’ll make it safe also. We’re going to make our country very safe. We’re going to make our cities very, very safe,” Trump said. “Chicago is a mess. You have an incompetent mayor, grossly incompetent.”

“We’ll straighten that one out, probably next. That’ll be our next one after this, and it won’t even be tough. And the people in Chicago, Mr. Vice President, are screaming for us to come. They’re wearing red hats just like this one,” he added.

Pritzker claimed Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation that Trump seeks to “stop” or “take control of” the 2026 midterm elections with his plans for crime crackdowns in other cities.