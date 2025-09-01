Trump Slams Trade with India as ‘One Sided Disaster’

President Donald Trump remained highly critical of trade with India on Monday, calling it a “one-sided disaster” that has not benefited the United States.

Trump expressed his dismay with the United States-India trade relations in a Labor Day Truth Social post:

What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest “client,” but we sell them very little – Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India. It has been a totally one sided disaster!

Trump then pointed to India’s purchase of Russian oil and military products before revealing the India has offered to end tariffs on U.S. imports, though it is “late” in negotiations.

“Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the U.S. They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late,” he wrote. “They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!”

Trump’s post comes days after 50-percent tariffs on Indian imports into the U.S. took effect on August 27. Trump announced the tariffs in early August in response to India’s purchases of Russian oil as he works to bring a close to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump ‘s post also comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Tianjin, China, on Monday at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other leaders attended.

If current trade negotiations between the U.S. and India falter, it could open the chance for potential cutbacks in visa workers.