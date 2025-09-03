Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 841: Justin Shubow on Trump’s Executive Order to Beautify Federal Architecture

Justin Shubow of the National Civic Art Society joins host Mike Slater to discuss President Trump’s executive order on federal architecture. Will this eliminate the ugly brutalist architectural style that leftists seem to love? Shubow, who has been described as “one of modern architecture’s biggest critics,” explains what we can and should expect from Trump’s directive.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

