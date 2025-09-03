Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is flagging the FBI on what he describes as the “dangerous” and “almost certainly illegal” activities of the controversial Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), Breitbart News first learned exclusively.

In a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel dated September 3, Cotton asked the federal agency “to conduct a full investigation” into the PYM, deeming it a “threat” to U.S. national security.

Cotton specifically pointed to remarks PYM leader Aisha Nizar made at the People’s Conference for Palestine in Michigan, where she, per the letter, “openly called on supporters to disrupt the U.S. F-35 supply chain.”

Cotton added that this was part of Nizar’s call to “damage U.S. military support to Israel in their lawful war against Hamas.”

Cotton quoted her words: “If one specific node of the F-35 supply chain is intervened in, it has a huge impact.” He added that Nizar also said, “We need to be surgical. We need to be strategic…Because there are many different points of these supply chains of death that we can intervene in and we must intervene in.”

The senator reminded Patel that this is not the first time he has raised concerns about PYM specifically and their “antisemitic activities, along with their likely illegal receipt of tax exempt donations.” The organization, he continued, is filled with “bad actors, like Nizar who was arrested and charged for her role in the 2024 Gaza war protests that trapped motorists on the Golden Gate Bridge.”

“She has now taken her anti-American and anti-semitic bigotry a step further and is directly endangering U.S. national security,” he continued, explaining that Nizar’s latest statements stand as a “direct incitement of violence against U.S. national security interests by advocating for actions against the men and women who build the F-35 and seeking to imperil the delivery of one of the nation’s most strategic assets.”

He continued:

I urge the Federal Bureau of Investigation to immediately examine Nizar’s actions and take any necessary actions to mitigate the threat. The U.S. defense supply chain is a key to our military’s ability to fight and win wars. We must protect that supply chain from all enemies, foreign and domestic.

It should be noted that the PYM has at least one friendly face in Congress. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has a history of meeting with members of the terrorist-sympathizing group.