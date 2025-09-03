President Donald Trump hosted Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House on Wednesday and told reporters that trade would be a topic of discussion during their meeting.

Nawrocki, who earned Trump’s endorsement in Poland’s presidential election this year, arrived around 11:30 a.m. Eastern at the White House, where Trump greeted him on the South Lawn and paid tribute to a fallen Polish fighter pilot with a F-16 and F-35 flyover.

Ahead of a private bilateral lunch in the Cabinet Room, Trump and Nawrocki met before reporters in the Oval Office, as is customary for state visits in the Trump White House.

“The President’s been amazing,” Trump said of Nawrocki. “He had an incredible race. He came from behind, and he won very handily. The people of Poland have taken to him immediately. They really love him. There’s great love and respect.”

“He’s a very successful man, but he went into a political hatchet, so to speak. It was a pretty tough race, pretty nasty race, and he beat them all, and he beat them all very easily, and now he’s become even more popular as they got to know him and know him better,” he added.

Trump touted his endorsement of Nawrocki and noted they would be talking about trade and other matters.

“I don’t endorse too many people, but I endorsed him, and I was very proud of that, the job he’s done. I want to thank Vince Haley for that recommendation. Vince was fantastic, and I appreciate it, and I can tell you who really appreciates it — Poland, because they’re very happy with their president,” he said.

Nawrocki thanked Trump for his backing in the race, which he won in a runoff this spring.

“I think that we have so strong relations that we have never had, and it’s very important for me, our relations are based, of course, on the values, he said. “Thank you very much for your support, for your endorsement during my very hard campaign. I remember it, and I’m very grateful for your support.

“It was the fight, me against others, so your support was very important, and the support of Polish people, Polish diaspora in United States of America, we have almost more than 10 million people here, and they voted for Donald Trump,” he added.