A pack of Democrat congresswoman praised Planned Parenthood for its “life-saving care,” on Wednesday, as the abortion giant fights the Trump administration in court to keep its coffers full of taxpayer dollars, and dozens of clinics face closure.

The Democratic Women’s Caucus and the Reproductive Freedom Caucus posted a video to X of more than dozen Democrat congresswomen lauding the organization— many of whom have received thousands of dollars in donations from Planned Parenthood’s separate political advocacy arm.

“We thank you for saving women’s lives,” Rep. Rose DeLauro (D-CT) said.

“For always showing up every day,” Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA) continued.

“For providing healthcare to people who need it no matter what,” Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) added.

“For being there when people need help,” Rep. Janelle Bynum (R-OR) said.

“Without Planned Parenthood, women across our country would not have access to reproductive health care and life-saving care,” Rep. Julia Brownley (D-CA) claimed.

“And it doesn’t have to be just about abortion services. You provide women’s health care,” Rep. Andrew Salinas (D-OR) said.

“Those all-important health screenings, access to birth control, cancer screenings,” Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) said.

“You are a lifeline for our community,” Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) continued.

“You have provided comfort. You have provided security. You have provided a good listener to the thousands and thousands of women who have come across your doors,” Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) said.

“Every patient you help is a defiant act of love, compassion, and justice.” Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM) claimed.

“Thank you for everything that you do. You’ve got supporters from coast to coast,” Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC) concluded.

The video included appearances from Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ), Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), and Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY).

The lawmakers made no mention of the more than 400,000 unborn babies Planned Parenthood aborted in 2023-2024, per the organization’s most recent annual report.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.