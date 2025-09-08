Exclusive — Former WH Lawyer Gene Hamilton: Trump Admin No Longer Accepting ‘Radical Lawfare’

The Trump administration is no longer accepting “radical lawfare,” Gene Hamilton, former White House Deputy counsel and current president and cofounder of America First Legal, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked Hamilton for his thoughts on district judges and what they have been doing to “stop Trump at every turn.”

“You know, I spent four years last time in Trump 1.0 dealing with radical injunctions and radical judges every single day of the administration,” Hamilton began, harkening back to President Donald Trump’s first administration which kicked off in 2017.

“In this time, I spent the first six months of this administration doing exactly the same things in a slightly different role. We are witnessing the continued faith of the quote, unquote ‘resistance’ amongst certain federal judges, especially at the district court level,” he explained.

However, Hamilton said it is clear these judges think their tactics will work just as they did in the previous Trump administration.

“They think because the things that they did every time that they would enjoin some lawful policy, that they’re going to be able to continue to get away with it. Now, as we’ve seen, though, the Trump administration is not playing games,” he said.

“They are not going to accept this radical lawfare, you know, sitting down. So what we have instead is we have the Trump administration taking a good number of things up to the Supreme Court and saying this order is so radical, it is so lawless, that it must be stopped and must be frozen now, and in almost every single case since January that they have done so, they have prevailed,” Hamilton explained.

Because of this, Hamilton believes that some of these judges are finally getting the message that the days of unfettered lawfare are over. Some, however, are hopeless.

“I think some judges are finally getting the message. I think that a few of them will never get the message, and I think that they will likely keep doing what they’re doing until the House, and ultimately the Senate, begin talking about impeachment,” he said, describing this as a “drastic” but “lawful” tool.

“It is a correct tool. When you have judges that issue orders that are so outside the mainstream, so outside of the law, there has to be a remedy. There has to be a solution. Those judges cannot continue to stay in those positions forever,” he warned.

