AG Pam Bondi: ‘Charlie Was an American Hero… We Will Not Rest Until Justice Is Served’

Charlie Kirk was an “American hero,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Wednesday night following the horrific murder of the conservative activist, who leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Tributes have poured in for Kirk, who was fatally shot on Wednesday during an outdoor speaking event at Utah Valley University.

“Charlie was an American hero whose love for God, country, and family guided every step of his life. He was a faithful servant who poured himself into the fight for justice and freedom,” Bondi said in a solemn statement.

“He challenged his generation with conviction, intellect, and dialogue. He believed deeply in the power of ideas and in the responsibility each of us has to defend the truth,” she continued, adding that she is “devastated” by the loss and that her “heart aches for Erika and their two beautiful children.”

“Charlie’s legacy of faith, love, and service will endure in the lives he shaped and the cause he so selflessly championed. We will honor him and we will not rest until justice is served,” she added.

The horrific tragedy follows FBI Director Kash Patel providing an update that the subject in custody “has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement.”

“Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency,” he said, essentially signaling that the assassin is still at-large.

President Donald Trump — who said in a video statement that he is filled with both grief and anger at the murder of Kirk — has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Kirk and his legacy.

