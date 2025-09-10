Leaders across the country are calling for prayers for conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

According to reports, Kirk was shot near his neck during a Q&A with students at the event.

Countless leaders are calling for prayer, including President Donald Trump.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” Trump exclaimed.

“Charlie Kirk is a great friend and an amazing person! Lara, Luke, Carolina and I will be praying for him, his wife Erika and their 2 children,” Eric Trump said.

“Ann and I are horrified to hear our good friend, @charliekirk11, was shot at Utah Valley University,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said, describing Kirk as a “patriot who loves his country.”

“I ask every American to join me in praying for him, his family, and every student gathered there,” he added.

“Bryon and I are lifting up Charlie, Erika, and their family in our prayers right now,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

“Leftist violence is out of control,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said. “Jean and I are praying for Charlie, one of the great conservative leaders of our generation.”

“I’ve been briefed on the shooting in Utah,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said. “Casey and I are praying for Charlie Kirk and his family.”

“Shots fired at @charliekirk11 event at Utah Valley University,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said. “This is a good time to pray.”

“Stop and pray with us right now for Charlie Kirk,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) pleaded. “May the Lord surround him with protection, bring healing, and cover his wife, Erika, and their two young children with peace. ‘The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.’ Psalm 34:18”

Many others weighed in as well:

