Former Vice President Kamala Harris has admitted — in a word-salad sort of way — that she knew Joe Biden was not fit to run for reelection and said nothing, which amounts to covering it up. She now considers her unwillingness to step in an act of “recklessness.”

Then, because this is Word Salad Kammy we’re talking about, she says Biden was fine.

In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, 107 Days, published by the disgraced, far-left conspiracy theorists and propagandists at the Atlantic, she finally says it out loud…

“During all those months of growing panic, should I have told Joe to consider not running? Perhaps. But the American people had chosen him before in the same matchup,” she writes. “Maybe he was right to believe that they would do so again.”

Then she admits it was “recklessness” for someone (including herself) not to have stepped in to stop Biden from running for another term:

“It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.” We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized. Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness. The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision.

And then, because she will always be Word Salad Kammy, she contradicts herself entirely by claiming Biden was fine, which is something she still believes:

Many people want to spin up a narrative of some big conspiracy at the White House to hide Joe Biden’s infirmity. [Me: But, wait, you just said there was “months of growing panic,” which proves there was a “big conspiracy at the White House.”] Here is the truth as I lived it. Joe Biden was a smart guy with long experience and deep conviction, able to discharge the duties of president. On his worst day, he was more deeply knowledgeable, more capable of exercising judgment, and far more compassionate than Donald Trump on his best. But at 81, Joe got tired. That’s when his age showed in physical and verbal stumbles. I don’t think it’s any surprise that the debate debacle happened right after two back-to-back trips to Europe and a flight to the West Coast for a Hollywood fundraiser. I don’t believe it was incapacity. If I believed that, I would have said so. As loyal as I am to President Biden, I am more loyal to my country. [emphasis added]

Note how she writes, “I don’t believe it was incapacity.” So, she’s claiming she still doesn’t believe it was incapacity. Okay, then why does she consider it “reckless” that no one stepped in to stop Biden from running again?

She is spewing total nonsense: contradicting herself, dissembling…

Not even 60 Minutes could edit this nonsense into something cohesive.

Also of note is that she admitted to — and this is important — “months of growing panic” over Biden’s obvious decline.

Months, y’all.

Months.

So alarm bells were going off in the White House for months, which proves White House staffers were worried about Biden’s frailty long before that fateful debate. After all, it was only three weeks between the debate and Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race.

Months of growing panic at the White House over Biden’s inability to run for president, and no one did anything other than cover it up.

And here’s the simple truth: If Biden was incapable of running for president, he was incapable of being president.

Kamala has had at least six months to write this book, and this is the best she could come up with? This is one dumb woman.

Throughout the rest of the excerpt, she mostly complains about how Biden and the White House undermined her campaign.

Maybe, but she was hopeless either way. Did Joe Biden hypnotize her to lie about having worked at McDonald’s?

With $1.5 billion in campaign cash and the entire corporate media fawning over her, covering for her, promoting and shilling for her, she had it all … and still blew it.

Tee hee.

