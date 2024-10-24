Nolte: Atlantic’s Hitler Story Is Not Only a Hoax; It’s a Rerun from 2022!

The disgraced Atlantic was not only caught publishing a dangerous Hitler-Hoax article aimed at Donald Trump, but we now know Laurene Powell Jobs and her toady editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg are so desperate to have Trump assassinated, this specific hoax is a rerun from two years ago.

This week, the disgraced Atlantic published a story that hit Trump in two ways. The first was the false accusation that then-President Trump disparaged a fallen soldier as a “fucking Mexican” whose funeral cost him too much (after he agreed to personally pay for it, which he did). This hoax was immediately debunked by Trump’s then-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who was in the room when this supposed conversation took place.

“I was in the discussions featured in the Atlantic’s latest hit piece against President Trump. Let me say this. Any suggestion that President Trump disparaged Ms. Guillen or refused to pay for her funeral expenses is absolutely false,” Meadows posted on Xwitter. “He was nothing but kind, gracious, and wanted to make sure that the military and the U.S. government did right by Vanessa Guillen and her family.”

Then Mayra Guillen, the sister of the dead soldier, chimed in with her own disgust…

“Wow. I don’t appreciate how you are exploiting my sister’s death for politics – hurtful & disrespectful to the important changes she made for service members,” Guillen xweeted. “President Donald Trump did nothing but show respect to my family & Vanessa. In fact, I voted for President Trump today.”

Guillen’s lawyer, Natalie Khawan, flat-out accused the Atlantic of lying…

“After having dealt with hundreds of reporters in my legal career, this is unfortunately the first time I have to go on record and call out Jeffrey Goldberg @the Atlantic: not only did he misrepresent our conversation but he outright LIED in HIS sensational story,” she xweeted.

The second part of the story — the part that is the Atlantic’s blatant and obvious way of pleading for someone to assassinate Trump — falsely accuses Trump of saying, “I need the kind of generals Hitler had.”

Well, there’s only one source behind that story, John Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff, a former Marine Corps general who obviously despises Trump. What’s more, the Atlantic is so desperate to have Trump assassinated, it is treating this story like it is some kind of new revelation. The truth, however, is that this story is more than TWO-YEARS-OLD:

And this isn’t the only old hoax a desperate and failing media are regurgitating against Trump. The accusers might be different, but it’s the same tired timing and tactic from the same desperate publication and the same desperate “reporter”:

If you want to know how dumb the latest accusation is, it premiered in the Guardian. You know the accusation is so lame that even the bottom-feeders at CNN and MSNBC passed on it.

There’s no bottom to the corporate media. The reason people like me assume there’s a bottom is a lack of imagination. Never could I dream that a once-respected outlet like the Atlantic would reheat and rerun a Hitler Hoax and publish it as breaking news. Never could I dream they would debase themselves like junkies in a bus station bathroom offering old men sex in exchange for ten dollars.

These people are something else.

