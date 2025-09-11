Threat to ‘Kill All Charlie Kirks’ Spray-Painted on Seattle College Campus

A threat to “KILL ALL CHARLIE KIRKS” has been spray-painted on the sign of a Seattle, Washington college within a day of the Turning Point USA founder’s public assassination on a Utah college campus.

Seattle-based reporter Jonathan Choe shared a photo on social media showing the alarming message scrawled across the bricks in front of Seattle Central College:

“This is obviously a threat,” Choe wrote. “But what the far-left doesn’t realize is that this madness is actually catalyzing reasonable Americans to now say, ‘WE ARE ALL CHARLIE KIRK.'”

“Courage is contagious and the movement will continue,” he added.

Another disgusting message was spotted on a sign carried by a radical in downtown Seattle, reading “Charlie Kirk shot hell yes!!”

Seattle mourners gathered Wednesday evening for a vigil in Kirk’s honor, which was interrupted by radical leftists who openly celebrated his murder:

Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking to a crowd of students at Utah Valley University earlier on Wednesday. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 31 years old. The FBI has released photos and offered a $100,000 reward in hopes of finding the suspect:

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.