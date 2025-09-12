Jasmine Crockett Defends Divisive Rhetoric: Calling Trump Hitler Isn’t Saying ‘Go Out and Hurt Somebody’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) doubled down on her continually divisive rhetoric this week, asserting that calling President Donald Trump a wannabe Hitler is not the same as telling people to “go out and hurt somebody.”

“We’ve got to talk about like what it means when you’re running for president, or you’re running for one of these higher offices, and you go out there and you talk about beating people up,” she said during an appearance on the Breakfast Club.

“You go out there and say things like, ‘I could shoot somebody in the middle of the street in New York and I could still win.’ We got to talk about — like that is next level,” she said, completely ignoring her own rhetoric and that of the violent left.

“Me disagreeing with you, me calling you know, a wannabe Hitler, all those things are like, not necessarily saying, ‘Go out and hurt somebody,'” she said.

“But when you’re literally telling people at rallies, ‘Yeah, beat them up,’ and that kind of stuff, like you are promoting, like, a culture of violence. So we need to talk about, like, what it looks like when you don’t promote a culture of violence,” she said, again, removing herself from the conversation completely.

Crockett is a champion of spewing leftist misinformation and inciting outrage based on lies, asserting that the Trump administration protects pedophiles and criminals while also accusing Trump of destroying communities by seeking law and order.

She has also falsely claimed that Republicans want to “minimize voices” and “systemically get rid of those black electeds” and has repeatedly called Trump Hitler and accused Republicans of hating minorities.

Back in July, she bizarrely claimed that all violence is coming from MAGA.

“Violence doesn’t come from Democrats, just to be clear,” she claimed during an appearance on the Hasan Minhaj podcast.

“Obviously, anyone can be a criminal. But it is MAGA. It is the specifically MAGA faction. I don’t think traditional Republicans are getting engaged in all of this,” she said.