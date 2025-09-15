Democrat California State Sen. Scott Wiener expressed sympathy not for the late Charlie Kirk and his family, but with those who hate the Christian conservative, smearing Kirk by stating that he was a “vile bigot who did immeasurable harm.”

Wiener used a tactic that many radical leftists have used in the wake of the Turning Point USA founder’s assassination, first claiming that they believe that Kirk — who was publicly assassinated during a speaking event at Utah Valley University — did not deserve to die. However, he then proceeded to justify the vile feelings many rabid leftists have — many of whom are celebrating Kirk’s murder.

“Also Charlie Kirk was a vile bigot who did immeasurable harm to so many people by normalizing dehumanization,” he said, of course providing no such examples of “dehumanization.”

“Yes, having debates on college campuses is a good thing. But dehumanizing people — & persuading others to do so — is horrific,” he said — again providing no examples of Kirk encouraging others to dehumanize people, as none exist.

Rather, Kirk engaged in peaceful debate with those who hated him and disagreed with him while clinging to his conservative values and his strong faith, continually pointing to saving grace through Jesus.

Many commenters were quick to address Wiener’s callous remarks.

“Says the dude who does immeasurable damage to children walking around in a leather G-string in public. Says a member of CA’s senate who pushes bills reducing sentences for child r@pists,” one user said, adding, “You’re a disgusting POS.”

“Scott, I spent this last weekend listening to several debates with Charlie Kirk and people that disagree with him. I can’t find ONE EXAMPLE of him saying the dehumanizing things YOU are accusing him of and I’m sure you can’t either,” another said. “What does that make you? A LIAR!”

Another called the Democrat state senator a “vile, inconsiderate snake that thrives on deceit, thrives on destruction, and leaves only poison in your path,” as others demanded Wiener provide proof of Kirk dehumanizing anyone or encouraging such behavior from others.

“You just can’t help yourself Scott. You seek attention so badly that you slander this dead man’s name for your self gratification. You are scum,” another said.

One called Wiener out for horribly slandering “a decent God fearing family man.”

“You are just proof that just because you occupy a government office, that does not make you smart or even remotely coherant [sic],” the individual added. “We are all onto you and people like you now.”

Notably, this is the same lawmaker who openly condemned migrant detention facilities holding some of the worst of the worst criminals convicted of murder, rape, and pedophilia, calling them “prison gulags,” and claiming that President Donald Trump was attempting to usher in a “fascist police state.”