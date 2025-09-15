Report: U.S. Revokes Visa of Brazilian Neurosurgeon Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

The U.S. has reportedly ordered the revocation of a visa for Brazilian neurosurgeon Ricardo Barbosa after he very publicly celebrated the murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

In a post that has since been deleted, Barbosa engaged in a vile public celebration, applauding the shooter’s “impeccable aim,” adding, “cervical spine.”

“Of all the depraved online content I’ve seen, this one may be the most chilling,” Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau said.

“This is a NEUROSURGEON from Brazil. He not only commends Charlie Kirk’s assassin for his ‘impeccable aim,’ but then with surgical precision specifies ‘cervical spine.’ This is a licensed professional who took the Hippocratic Oath? ‘Into whatsoever houses I enter, I will enter to help the sick, and I will abstain from all intentional wrong-doing and harm,'” Landau exclaimed, revealing he has “personally directed the head of Consular Affairs to revoke his U.S. visa if he has one and to place an alert on him to make sure he never receives one.”

He also urged the Brazilian licensing authorities to take a look into this neurosurgeon who evidently “publicly wishes death on people with whose political views he disagrees.”

The day after the horrific September 10 murder of Kirk, Landau reminded the public that foreigners in America who “glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors” in the United States, referencing some of the vile posts he has seen in the wake of Kirk’s public murder.

As a result of the post, he directed consular officials to “undertake appropriate action” and urged Americans to flag these celebratory comments from foreigners to his office.

“Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people,” he added.

When asked about revoking the visas of foreigners celebrating Kirk’s murder, President Donald Trump said, “We are looking at names… We wouldn’t celebrate if something happened on their side — and we don’t. These are sick people. These are really deranged people.”

Landau’s plea coincides with that of others, who are urging the firing of teachers and government employees who are gleefully relishing in the murder of an innocent man.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is calling on the Department of Education to slash federal funding to schools employing individuals publicly celebrating Kirk’s murder, and Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) is urging constituents to flag his office on professionals doing this as well.

“If you are aware of anyone in the 6th District of Florida — or heck, anywhere in the state — who works at any level of government, works for an entity that gets money from government (health care, university), or holds a professional license (lawyer, medical professional, teacher) that is publicly celebrating the violence, please contact my office,” he said. ” I will demand their firing, defunding, and license revocation.”