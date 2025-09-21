Donald Trump, Elon Musk Catch Up, Shake Hands at Charlie Kirk’s Tribute

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sat together for a time and shared a handshake at Charlie Kirk’s tribute service.

The moment between Trump and Musk marked the first public reunion between the men since Musk left the administration and levied attacks on Trump, sparking a public strain in their relationship. Sunday’s moments hint at at least a degree of reconciliation.

The men were seen talking as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took the stage with his tribute to Kirk. At the end of Hegesth’s speech, they shook hands before Musk left the seat.

Trump gave Musk a grand sendoff from the Oval Office in late May, gifting him a symbolic key to the White House. Days later, Musk began waging attacks on the One Big Beautiful Bill while it was still in Congress, calling it a “disgusting abomination.”

Republicans asserted his gripe centered around the axing of electric vehicle credits in the bill. Musk went on to endorse a call for Trump’s impeachment and also accused him of being “in the Epstein files.”

Days later, a magnanimous Trump said he wished Musk “well.”

Both men spoke glowingly of Kirk on Sunday, Trump before departing the White House for the Glendale memorial, and Musk inside State Farm Stadium.

“He’s a young man, but a great man. And we look forward to it… We want to look at it as a time of healing, a time of whatever,” Trump told reporters in the morning. “That something like this could have happened is not even believable. So… we’ll have a very interesting day, very tough day.”

“Well, I’m going to just give them my love,” Trump responded when asked if he would bring a message for Kirk’s family. “There’s nothing much you can say,” he responded.

“You talk about the great things he’s done. I mean, he’s been amazing,” Trump continued. “He’s had a tremendous influence. For a young man… did a great job. He did a tremendous job, and he had a hold on youth because they loved him. They respected him.”

Musk said that Kirk “was murdered by the DARK for showing people the light!”