A man in Chester County, Pennsylvania, is accused of bringing two Mexican migrant girls to the United States for the sole purpose of labor trafficking them, forcing them into grueling farm work with little to no pay.

This week, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday (R) and the state police announced charges against Ramiro Caal Jolomna, including trafficking in individuals and involuntary servitude, as well as other charges.

According to the charges, Jolomna brought a 14-year-old girl from Mexico to Pennsylvania and forced her to work 16-hour shifts, 7 days a week, only to sign her paychecks over to himself and his wife.

Likewise, the Mexican girl was allegedly forced to clean Jolomna’s home without payment.

Jolomna similarly allegedly brought a 17-year-old girl from Guatemala to Pennsylvania to make her do similar work for grueling hours and little to no pay.

Both girls were not allowed to attend school, instead being forced to work with the threat of deportation if they went to the authorities.

“This is a disturbing set of facts involving a man preying on vulnerable girls who wanted to make an honest living and help their families back home,” Sunday said in a statement:

Labor trafficking, while not as often in the headlines, is cruel and dehumanizing behavior that forces victims into a routine of helplessness and silence. [Emphasis added]

Jolomna has been arraigned on the charges and remains in jail with bail set at $1 million.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.