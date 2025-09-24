Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show and Turning Point USA spokesman, revealed on Wednesday that a ghoulish flyer promoting and celebrating messages that were found on the bullet casings in connection to Charlie Kirk’s assassination was displayed at Georgetown University.

“This is being posted at Georgetown,” Kolvet said in a Wednesday X post, sharing an image of a flyer that read, “Hey, fascist catch!” above a message stating, “The only political group that celebrates when Nazis die.”

As Breitbart News reported, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) revealed that bullet casings in the rifle allegedly used by Kirk’s assassin suspect were etched with a variety of messages, including one that read, “Hey fascist! Catch!”

A QR code on the flyer takes viewers to a group that refers to itself as the Georgetown John Brown Club.

A message displayed on the group’s page reads, “We’re building a community that’s done with ceremonial resistance and strongly worded letters. If you want to make a real change in your community, let us know,” but does not offer any additional information.

Notably, the group, whose flyer appears to be a nod to the messages etched on the bullet casings found in connection to Kirk’s assassination, continues to promulgate the violent and hateful rhetoric of “fascist” and “Nazi” on the university’s campus.

Kirk, who is now a martyr for free speech, was assassinated while trying to engage in an open and respectful dialogue with a student at Utah Valley University on September 10.

The Turning Point USA founder’s murder came after leftists spent years falsely labeling him, like many in the conservative space, “fascist” and “Nazi” — fueling anger among left-wing radicals.

Immediately following the assassination, leftists — including those who hold jobs in education, healthcare, and as public servants — continued spreading the violent and hateful rhetoric about Kirk.

For millions of people around the world, this served as a major mask-off and watershed moment, in which the public has been able to see firsthand the shocking depravity and degradation of society.

Ironically, the examples from teachers celebrating Kirk’s assassination have highlighted the very issue the Turning Point USA founder spent years exposing — the left-wing extremism that students are exposed to at all levels of the American education system.

