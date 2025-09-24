Trump to Sign Executive Order Dismantling ‘Domestic Terrorism Networks’

President Donald Trump revealed that he will sign an executive order to “dismantle” left-wing domestic terrorism networks after a man shot at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas with “anti-ICE” writings on his shell casings.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump explained that he had been “briefed on the deadly shooting at the ICE Field Office” located in Dallas, Texas. Trump highlighted how the men and women working at ICE were “just trying to do their jobs,” and noted that they are “facing an unprecedent increase in threats, violence, and attacks by Deranged Radical Leftists.”

WATCH — FBI: Dallas Sniper’s Bullet Said “ANTI-ICE”:

“We have already declared ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization, and I will be signing an Executive Order this week to dismantle these Domestic Terrorism Networks,” Trump said. “I AM CALLING ON ALL DEMOCRATS TO STOP THIS RHETORIC AGAINST ICE AND AMERICA’s LAW ENFORCEMENT, RIGHT NOW!”

“The Trump Administration is fully committed to backing Law Enforcement, Strong Borders, securing our Homeland, deporting Violent Illegal Criminals, and fully rooting out the Left Wing Domestic Terrorism that is terrorizing our Country,” Trump added.

In his post, Trump also cast blame on the Democratic Party for this type of violence and noted that it was the result of “Radical Left Democrats constantly demonizing Law Enforcement, calling for ICE to be demolished,” and labeling ICE officials as Nazis.

“The continuing violence from Radical Left Terrorists, in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, must be stopped,” Trump added.

Breitbart News’s Bob Price reported that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel had given an update on the shooting at the ICE facility in Dallas and noted that “evidence shows an idealogical motive behind this attack.”

“This morning just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility, killing one, wounding several others, before taking his own life,” Patel wrote in a social media post. “FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities.”

“While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an idealogical motive behind this attack (see photo below). One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase ‘ANTI ICE.’ More updates will be forthcoming,” Patel added.