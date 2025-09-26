Watch: James Comey Defiantly Responds to Indictment — ‘I Am Not Afraid’

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey claimed he is innocent amid news Thursday that he has been federally indicted.

Comey posted a video to his Instagram account wherein he said he was “not afraid” and felt ready to go to trial.

“My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump. But we couldn’t imagine ourselves living any other way. We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn’t either. Somebody that I love dearly recently said that ‘fear is the tool of a tyrant,’ and she’s right. But I’m not afraid and I hope you’re not either. I hope instead you are engaged, you are paying attention, and you will vote like your beloved country depends upon it which it does,” he stated.

“My heart is broken for the Department of Justice but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system. I’m innocent, so let’s have a trial and keep the faith,” Comey added:

Comey was indicted on one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice, Breitbart News reported on Thursday.

The outlet continued:

According to NBC News, the charges likely “stem from testimony Comey gave on Sept. 30, 2020, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. “Asked by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, about testimony he gave in 2017 asserting that he did not authorize leaking information regarding the FBI’s investigations into President Donald Trump or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Comey said, ‘I stand by the testimony,’” noted NBC News. “Comey’s deputy, Andrew McCabe, has said that Comey authorized him to leak information to the press, according to a 2018 Justice Department inspector general’s report. But the report also found that McCabe made multiple false or misleading statements,” it added. In July, the FBI launched an investigation into former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey over their roles in the investigation surrounding President Donald Trump and Russia’s alleged collusion.

Following the indictment, Senior White House Adviser Peter Navarro told the Founder’s Roundtable on Breitbart Fight Club in an exclusive interview that Comey was “the mastermind or the useful idiot” behind the Russia Collusion Hoax.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, President Trump said Comey lied, adding, “There is no way he can explain his way out of it.”

Trump continued:

He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been, but he was just assigned a Crooked Joe Biden appointed Judge, so he’s off to a very good start. Nevertheless, words are words, and he wasn’t hedging or in dispute. He was very positive, there was no doubt in his mind about what he said, or meant by saying it. He left himself ZERO margin of error on a big and important answer to a question. He just got unexpectedly caught. James “Dirty Cop” Comey was a destroyer of lives. He knew exactly what he was saying, and that it was a very serious and far reaching lie for which a very big price must be paid! President DJT

In May, Comey came under fire for a social media post that called to “86 47,” which many interpreted as a violent threat to “take out” Trump, and he also disabled the comments section on the post, according to Breitbart News.

Trump had been the target of two failed assassination attempts in 2024 as he ran for president against former Vice President Kamala Harris. Comey later said he did not regret his apparently violent post.