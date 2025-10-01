Watch: Senate Erupts in Laughter As Schumer Calls NYT Poll Blaming Democrats for Shutdown ‘Biased’

The chamber of the U.S. Senate erupted into laughter Tuesday evening as Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) argued that his hometown paper, the New York Times, is “biased” due to their poll revealing that the majority of Americans were against the Democrat push to shut down the government.

A New York Times/Siena poll conducted with 1,313 registered voters between September 22 and September 27 asked respondents about their views on whether Democrats should or should not shut down the government if their demands are not met.

That event has since come to fruition, with the government shutting down as the clock struck midnight on October 1 after Democrats blocked the Republicans’ clean continuing resolution (CR) from passing.

The poll found that 65 percent of respondents said Democrats should not shut down the government, compared to just 27 percent who said they should.

Democrats themselves were split on the issue, with less than half saying they believe their elected officials should shut down the government if their demands were not met.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, less than five hours ahead of the impending shutdown, Schumer garnered laughter for brushing off the poll as “biased.”

“Now I know the leader is going to show a poll that says that the Democrats will be blamed for the shutdown. There are many more polls that show Republicans are blamed. The question in that poll is biased. Biased. It’s in the New York Times, but it’s biased —” the minority leader said before being cut off by fellow senators reacting to his statement.

“That’s true,” Schumer continued. “I don’t always believe in the New York Times, you can be sure of that. Neither do you.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.