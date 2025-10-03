Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and Women Speak Out PAC announced a $4.5 million campaign on Thursday to defeat Democrat Roy Cooper’s bid for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat.

The investment will fund a field effort to reach one million voters by election day in 2026 and will include digital advertising, voter contact mail, and an aggressive early vote campaign, the leading pro-life organization said in a press release. The field effort will mainly focus on Charlotte, Raleigh, Fayetteville, and the Triad regions, and will target persuadable voters and pro-life voters who do not consistently participate in midterm elections.

“We’re more fired up than ever to fight for life. With the assassination of pro-life champion Charlie Kirk, it’s up to all of us in the pro-life movement to pick up the torch,” SBA field director Cayla Collins said. “This terrible act of violence only strengthens our resolve to reach voters and win elections to save the lives of more unborn children.”

Cooper, who is the former governor of North Carolina, is hoping to snag the seat currently occupied by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC). Tillis opted against running for a third term “after butting heads with Trump and incurring plummeting poll numbers,” Breitbart News previously reported. Cooper is projected to run against former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley, endorsed by President Donald Trump, in the 2026 general election.

SBA Pro-Life America pointed to Cooper’s record of kowtowing to the abortion industry, including vetoing a born-alive bill and killing a bill that would have limited abortions at 12 weeks of pregnancy.

“Roy Cooper’s record is clear: he is a pro-abortion radical and must be defeated in his U.S. Senate bid. He even vetoed a bill simply requiring lifesaving care for babies born alive after an attempted abortion,” the organization’s president Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement. “America’s premier pro-life field program is organized, energized, and ready to make 1 million visits to voters over the next 13 months to expose Cooper’s radical record and keep him out of the U.S. Senate.

The organization touted its successes in six election cycles since 2014, with its program reaching 31 million voters in top battleground states. It said its program reached more than 575,000 North Carolina voters in 2024.

SBA Pro-Life America has announced two other $4.5 million Senate race investments so far, including in Michigan and Georgia.

