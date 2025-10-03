Ron DeSantis Announces ‘Hulk Hogan Trail’ in Clearwater, Florida: ‘His Memory Is Going to Live a Long Time’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this week announced the creation of “Hulk Hogan Trail” in memory of the iconic wrestling giant.

Speaking from Hogan’s Hangout, a restaurant owned by the Hogan family in Clearwater, Florida, the governor announced that his administration is officially establishing the “Hulk Hogan Trail,” on a two-mile portion of the Clearwater Trail between Oak Avenue and Coronado drive.

“So you’ll see those signs, but what we’re also going to do is have different types of — and it’ll be in the red and yellow colors — different types of exercise stations along the way,” DeSantis revealed.

“Because, you know, people bike, they run, they walk, but, you know, why not have a pull up bar there so people can knock — I mean, honestly, you go for two, three mile walk and you knock out 30 pull ups or something, you know, along the way, do three sets of ten, something like that, that’s going to make a big difference,” the governor said.

“That’ll be done. We’ll take care of all that. And I think it’s something that is exciting. It shows that, you know, work — his memory is going to live a long time. I mean, it was always said, Hulkamania is going to live forever. I don’t think you’re going to ever find somebody that’s going to be able to eclipse him in terms of the star power that he brought to professional wrestling,” DeSantis continued, speaking in memory of the WWE legend who died in July at the age of 71.

Hogan’s son Nick Bollea attended the press conference, and he told the audience his father always saw Clearwater as his hometown, according to News4Jax. “This is something that my dad would be so, so proud of,” Bollea said. “No matter how far he traveled around the world or where his career took him, he always was grounded here, and he loved this community and he loved the people here.”

In his latter years, Hogan became an outspoken advocate for the Donald Trump campaign and his Make America Great Again agenda. In one of his bigger political moments, Hogan came out and delivered a rousing speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee in the summer of 2024, declaring, “Let Trumpamania rule!” days after the attempted assassination of Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“You know when I look out and I see all the real Americans, I think about how Donald Trump, how his family was compromised. When I look out there and I see Donald Trump I think about how his business was compromised,” Hogan told the crowd.

“But what happened last week when they took a shot at my hero and they tried to kill the next president of the United States, enough was enough,” he said, tearing his t-shirt off his body to reveal another shirt that read, “Trump, Vance — Make American Great Again! 2024.”

“And I said, ‘Let Trumpamania run wild, brother!'” he declared. “Let Trumpmania rule again! Let Trumpamania make America great again!”

“You know something Trumpites? I didn’t come as Hulk Hogan but I just had to give you a little taste. My name is Terry Bollea, and as an entertainer I try to stay out of politics. But after everything that’s happened to our country over the past four years and everything that happened last weekend I can no longer stay silent,” he explained.

