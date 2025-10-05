Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) told Breitbart News Saturday that it has “never been clearer” that Democrats are giving health care to illegal aliens to buy votes using American taxpayers’ money.

In 2009, Wilson yelled “you lie” when then-President Barack Obama claimed during a joint address to Congress that illegal aliens would not have access to the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

“I almost fell out of my chair when he said what he said — that illegal aliens are not covered,” Wilson told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle.

Now, Democrats have shut down the government over soon-to-be expiring enhanced Obamacare subsidies.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and other Democrats have admitted that the Democrats have shut down the government in part to make it easier for illegal aliens to secure taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits.

“In terms of the health care, the reality is they are just not being honest. The amount of money that actually is going towards people who are undocumented is such a small portion of the Medicaid cuts or the Affordable Care Act, if at all,” Khanna said.

Wilson told Breitbart News Saturday that the shutdown is “cover” to provide health care for illegal aliens.

The South Carolina congressman said that the “whole intent” of the shutdown is to “bring in new democrat voters and part of that would be the attraction of providing free health care. It’s so important to see the Republican Party stand up on this.”

“They’re buying votes with American taxpayers’ money, it’s never been clearer,” Wilson continued.

“I have faith in Breitbart, faith in conservative media, that the truth will prevail and voters and constituents will be contacting their U.S. senators to agree to a clean continuing resolution, and we can discuss other issues later,” he said.

