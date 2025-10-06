White House Highlights ‘Predators’ Taken off Chicago Streets Thanks to ICE

The White House is highlighting recent arrests of “predators” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, as Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) declares certain spaces “ICE-free zones.”

On Monday, Johnson signed an executive order that bans ICE agents from using city-owned properties and urges Chicago businesses to declare similar bans at their establishments.

“We will not tolerate ICE agents violating our residents’ constitutional rights, nor will we allow the federal government to disregard our local authority,” Johnson wrote in an X post.

He also claimed:

ICE agents are detaining elected officials, tear-gassing protestors, children, and Chicago police officers, and abusing Chicago residents. We will not stand for that in our city. With this Executive Order, Chicago stands firm in protecting the Constitutional rights of our residents and immigrant communities and upholding our democracy.

In response, the White House released a list of criminal illegal aliens recently arrested by ICE agents in Chicago:

Stefan Cseve, an Austrian national with convictions for sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, numerous sexual predator in a public park offenses, child sex offender loitering, violation of the sex offender registry and pending charges for murder and rape or sexual abuse of a minor. Jose Sanchez-Torres, a Mexican national with convictions for exposing himself to a child, domestic violence, and driving without a license. He was ordered removed from the U.S. in 2004. Cristobal Carias Masin, a Salvadoran national with convictions for statutory rape, fraud, and aggravated felony, and pending charges for assault and failure to register as a sex offender. Antonio Rosales-Rodriguez, a Mexican national with convictions or arrests for domestic violence, theft, DUI, and criminal transmission of HIV. Blanca Cecillia Sanchez-Sanchez, a Venezuelan national and confirmed member of the brutal Tren de Aragua gang. Yushell Alejandro Yin Del Toro, a Mexican national with convictions for domestic violence, battery, two counts of resisting an officer, and two pending charges of assault. Angel Galindo Viveros, a Mexican national with convictions for armed carjacking, armed criminal action, driving a vehicle without a license, possession of a firearm by a felon, robbery, and traffic offenses. Refugio Ramirez-Larios, a Mexican national with convictions for felony possession of a weapon, concealing homicidal death, possession of cocaine, weapon offense, crimes against a person, and traffic offenses.

“Johnson’s pathetic excuse that enforcing our nation’s immigration laws somehow ‘undermines community trust’ exposes his true loyalty: To criminal illegal alien predators, not the terrified families of Chicago,” the White House memo states.

“Shielding the most depraved, violent criminal illegal aliens from justice is not only an insult to every Chicagoan, it’s also a dangerous intensification of Democrats’ lunatic ‘sanctuary’ agenda where criminal illegals come before American citizens,” the memo continues.

Thanks to Operation Midway Blitz, ICE agents have arrested more than 800 illegal aliens across the sanctuary state of Illinois in spite of Johnson and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s (D) efforts to obstruct federal immigration enforcement.

