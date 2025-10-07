Maine Investigates Claim of 250 Unmarked Ballots Found In Amazon Package

Authorities are investigating a claim by a Maine resident who said she found 250 unmarked absentee ballots in an Amazon package delivered to her home last week, ahead of the state’s November 4 elections.

“To any bad actor involved, you will be caught, and you will be punished,” Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows declared during a press conference Monday.

Bellows added that law enforcement in Maine and the FBI are investigating the incident.

“We have received regular updates on the progress of the investigation,” Bellows said. “I have full confidence that law enforcement will determine who is responsible, and any bad actor will be held accountable.”

Notably, the incident transpired about a month before Maine’s November 4 elections, which includes a statewide referendum to establish photo ID requirements for voting, as well as lessening dependency on drop boxes.

“This year, it seems that there may have been attempts to interrupt the distribution of ballots and ballot materials,” Bellows said at the press conference, before assuring Maine residents that “time and time again, election officials and law enforcement rise to meet the challenges we face.”

“I’m grateful to our law enforcement partners at every level who are dedicated to finding the truth and running down anyone who would do us harm,” she added. “We will adapt, as we always do, to stay one step ahead of the bad actors who seek to interfere with our elections.”

As Breitbart News reported, a woman in Newburgh, Maine, found 250 state election ballots in her Amazon order, which also contained paper plates and a bag of rice.

Absentee ballots were mailed out ahead of Maine’s upcoming elections, and were reported missing by the state’s town of Elsworth on the same day the resident said the election material mysteriously arrived in an Amazon package on her doorstep.

TheMaineWire reported:

The package arrived Tuesday looking beat up and re-taped, as if tampered with. Inside, along with household items, were bundles of ballots packaged in tamper-evident packs of 50 — the same format used for official shipments to local clerks. Election officials who reviewed photographs confirmed the documents appear to be authentic 2025 ballots.

Amazon, meanwhile, maintains that the e-commerce giant had no involvement in the incident.

“Based on our initial findings, it appears that this package was tampered with outside of our fulfillment and delivery network, and not by an Amazon employee or partner,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

