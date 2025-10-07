Military Credit Unions Blast Schumer Shutdown Ahead of Paycheck Pause for Active Duty Service Members

Credit unions for U.S. military service members are sounding the alarm on how the Democrats’ government shutdown is disrupting lives, arguing that troops “Shouldn’t have to worry about whether their next paycheck will arrive while they’re standing watch for our nation.”

The Defense Credit Union Council (DCUC), an organization representing over 180 credit unions with over 40 million memberships, and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) exclusively told Breitbart News that the shutdown has had a major impact on military readiness as active-duty troops are set to stop getting paid next week.

“Shutdowns don’t just disrupt budgets—they disrupt lives,” DCUC chief advocacy officer Jason Stverak said. “Our troops shouldn’t have to worry about whether their next paycheck will arrive while they’re standing watch for our nation.”

“Credit Unions will be there for them, but it’s time for Congress to end the gridlock and get the government back to work,” Stverak added.

As the October 15 end of paychecks going to active-duty service members looms, Cotton blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for leading his fellow Democrats into forcing the shutdown, which entered its seventh day on Tuesday.

“Chuck Schumer cares more about avoiding a primary from AOC than he does about supporting our troops and ensuring they get their paychecks on time,” the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman said. “Schumer and the Democrats should end the Schumer Shutdown immediately.”

Another Senate source also exclusively told Breitbart News that the shutdown is a “disgrace” to those who serve in the military, and that President Donald Trump, Republicans, and military credit unions are doing everything they can to help.

“The fact that Democrats are willing to disrupt the lives of soldiers to push their far-left agenda is a disgrace. President Trump, the Administration, defense credit unions, and Republicans in Congress will do what they can,” the source said. “But it’s time for Democrats to do their jobs.”

