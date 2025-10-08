Marlow on C-SPAN: ‘Illegal’ Jack Smith Special Counsel ‘Undermined Our Democracy’

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into President Donald Trump was “illegal” and “undermined our democracy,” Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow told C-SPAN’s Washington Journal during a discussion about his latest New York Times bestselling book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump.

While discussing his third and latest book to land on the New York Times bestseller list, Marlow explained the left’s lawfare apparatus — “from the funders of it to the people who support it, to the people in the law schools who are kind of coaching up younger attorneys to be political actors.”

“People are working day after day, year after year, to try to build an apparatus so that they can deliver political victories … [T]his right now is the number one resistance to President Trump,” he said, explaining that Breaking the Law exposes the unprecedented nature of the six major legal cases against Trump, all of which were based on novel legal theories and appeared to be coordinated with the Biden White House. Marlow called all of this the “scandal of the century.”

“It’s being completely underplayed. No one’s identified that commonality that Joe Biden’s White House was involved,” Marlow explained.

More specifically, Marlow said that the investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith — who was appointed by former Attorney General Merrick Garland serving under former President Biden — amounted to trying to “undermine our democracy.”

“But the fact the matter is that he [Trump] was way over prosecuted for having those classified documents … all of which he could have had declassified at any point. … That’s in the book of the six cases I go through,” Marlow continued, pointing to all of the government officials who did far worse things but received “wrist slaps.”

“But again, there are so many other people, every single president, many vice presidents, many generals, I document them, all who had done all those things and worse, and had gotten wrist slaps and nothing. And Trump, they had the FBI come in and raid Melania’s underwear drawer … which is completely absurd, and that led to Jack Smith [getting appointed as] a special counsel that operated leaking to the Washington Post constantly, all designed try to undermine our democracy,” Marlow revealed.

In an article for Breitbart News excerpted from Breaking the Law, Marlow explained that Smith’s special counsel appointment was never constitutionally legitimate in the first place:

Smith was best known for high-profile prosecutions such as that of former Virginia governor Robert McDonnell, a Republican. Smith, on behalf of the Obama administration, tried McDonnell for violating the federal bribery statute. Smith got his conviction, but it was overturned by a unanimous, 8–0 Supreme Court decision, a massive embarrassment. Smith left the country in 2018 to police the international community for the International Criminal Court (a kangaroo court if there ever was one). Smith was a known partisan and staffed up his team with Joe Biden and Barack Obama donors. His appointment was ultimately ruled unconstitutional (the epic story of how Trump’s team discovered this angle and beat Smith with it is told in great detail in Breaking the Law). Smith and his team were either coordinating with the Biden administration on the investigations (which is blatant election interference), or Smith wasn’t coordinating with anyone at all, meaning he essentially had infinite power. This is obviously illegal and his office was shut down.

“Smith continued to release illicitly obtained information and documents throughout the election season and beyond, a blatant attempt to interfere in our democracy,” Marlow added.

Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, which has been hailed by President Trump as a “must read” book, is available in hardcover, eReader format, and as an audiobook read by the author himself.