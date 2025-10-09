Donald Trump to Honor Dr. Ben Carson with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, recently appointed the National Nutrition Advisor at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump in recognition of his service and leadership.

Trump commended Dr. Carson on his new role and announced Thursday that Carson will soon receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“Dr. Ben Carson will be an incredible National Nutrition Advisor for the United States Department of Agriculture. I will soon be awarding Dr. Carson the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He is a true American Patriot who cares deeply for the people of our Country, and never stops working to protect and strengthen Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness, for all. Congratulations Ben!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Carson, who led the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) during Trump’s first term, was sworn in at the end of September as the USDA’s National Advisor for Nutrition, Health, and Housing by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. The role focuses on improving Americans’ dietary health and strengthening food assistance programs through nutrition-focused reforms.

“Today, too many Americans are suffering from the effects of poor nutrition. Through commonsense policymaking, we have an opportunity to give our most vulnerable families the tools they need to flourish,” Carson said in a statement at the time of his appointment. He added that his work with the department aims to “fulfill President Trump’s vision for a healthier, stronger America.”

Carson, a renowned neurosurgeon and former director of pediatric surgery at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, also served as National Faith Chairman for Trump’s 2024 campaign. In that role, he emphasized outreach to religious communities and the promotion of religious freedom.

In an interview with Breitbart News Daily, Dr. Ben Carson outlined his priorities in his new role at the Department of Agriculture, emphasizing efforts to improve access to healthy foods for families participating in federal programs such as SNAP. Carson also highlighted the importance of education in encouraging healthier choices and noted that environmental and lifestyle factors significantly influence public health outcomes. In discussing broader policy challenges, Carson observed that some political and social structures are resistant to reforms that promote independence, maintaining that long-standing interests often rely on sustaining poverty rather than reducing it.

Carson was recognized by President George W. Bush with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008 for his medical achievements. Trump’s forthcoming presentation of the same honor will mark a renewed acknowledgment of his contributions in both public service and health advocacy.

Trump’s announcement continues a partnership that began in 2016, when Carson endorsed his presidential campaign after suspending his own. Since then, Carson has remained a prominent voice within Trump’s political and policy efforts, now extending his leadership to the administration’s health and nutrition initiatives.