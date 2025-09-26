There are many out there — namely, Democrat leaders — whose power base “resides in poverty,” Dr. Ben Carson — the Agriculture Department’s national adviser for nutrition, health and housing — suggested during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“How frustrating is it when you see these Democrat leaders who don’t want our cities to be safe, who don’t want people to get out of this churn that they and their children and more generations are going to be stuck in?” host Mike Slater asked the former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Carson revealed that when he took his role as HUD Secretary in the first Trump administration, he thought they would easily find things both sides would agree on. However, it did not pan out that way.

“When I became the secretary of Housing and Urban Development, I said, I can find something that we can all agree on, and that is how to get people out of poverty. And I thought there would be great enthusiasm,” he said, revealing, “Quite the opposite.”

“And there are many people whose power base resides in poverty, and they don’t want people to get out. They want people to feel like they’re victims and everybody’s against them, except for them,” Carson continued. “They say, ‘I’m your savior.’ And unfortunately, there are a large number of people fall for that.”

LISTEN:

Carson also spoke about his new role in the agriculture department and suggested there are big hurdles to overcome to help Make America Healthy Again.

“One of the first things that we’re doing, obviously, people in the SNAP program, is giving them a much wider variety of healthy foods to eat and restricting the use of taxpayer funding of things that are not healthy at all — empty calories — and I think that will make a difference,” he said, adding that is about educating people as well.

“There are nutritious foods that are actually tasty. And you know, you look at our life expectancy in this country, as opposed to comparable countries, we’re four years underneath them. I have a good friend who had diabetes, and he’s been in Italy for the last two months, and the diabetes is gone. It lets you know that there are environmental factors, like the way food is eaten and prepared, that have a profound effect upon us, and we can do something about it,” Carson explained.

“If it were something that was inevitable, that’d be one thing, but this is a choice, and that choice is governed by knowledge, and we have to give that to people — not in a condescending way, in a loving way that helps people to understand that they have a choice in what happens to them,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.