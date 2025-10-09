Exclusive: 71% of Americans Back Trump Plan to Modernize Air Traffic Control System

Seventy-one percent of Americans back President Donald Trump’s plan to modernize the air traffic control system, according to a poll exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

The Trump administration has moved to overhaul the decades-old air traffic control (ATC) system, which has been running on antiquated floppy disks and Windows 95 operating systems to keep America’s airports safely and efficiently. High profile failures has made the case that the ATC system is in desperate need of revitalizing.

“This is the most important infrastructure project that we’ve had in this country for decades. Everyone agrees — this is non-partisan. Everyone knows we have to do it,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in June. The Transportation aims to complete the upgrade within four years, although industry experts believe this is an aggressive timeline.

A survey conducted Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, one of Trump’s main groups, found that Americans overwhelmingly back the Trump administration’s efforts to revamp the ATC system.

Seventy-one percent favor the Trump proposal, 19 percent oppose, and ten percent do not know enough about the plan to render an opinion.

Eighty-one percent of Americans also back the proposal when they learn that it is tied to the Big Beautiful Bill and that the legislation would spend $12.5 billion to modernize the ATC system and reduce delays and ensure safety.

The poll also found that roughly 80 percent of Americans want a federal contractor that can work with the federal government to modernize the ATC system without compromising safety, the company has a record of hiring highly-skilled Americans, has no conflict of interest with existing federal contracts, has no historical baggage of providing technology that has failed to prevent airline incidents, and has a proven track record of working with important agencies such as the Department of War and NASA.

The summary of the polling memo stated, “American voters are distressed about the state of the Air Traffic Control system. They also overwhelmingly approve of President Trump’s plan to invest in its modernization. To enact this needed change, the people want a federal contractor that prioritizes safety, hires and trains American workers, is unconflicted, does not bring any baggage, and is experienced.”

It added, “A private company that fits those descriptions would be a very popular choice among American voters to deliver one of the most popular aspects of President Trump’s Working Family Tax Cut.”

You can read the full ATC Survey Results Memo here ATC Survey Results Memo

Fabrizio, Lee & Associates conducted the poll by contacting 1,000 national registered voters between September 15 and 17 and it has a 3.1 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence interval.