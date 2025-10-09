Rep. Ronny Jackson: Democrats ‘Actively Sabotaging America’s Farmers’ in Their Shutdown

The Democrat government shutdown is hurting America’s farmers as the Party is publicly in denial about doing so — in part — over healthcare for illegal immigrants.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has explained that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is simply looking for a way to invigorate the radical left contingent of his party, doing so under the guise of healthcare reform — something Johnson has repeatedly pointed out is a separate issue from the shutdown itself.

“They’re two totally separate things,” he said this week. “The clean continuing resolution would simply keep the lights on so that the members in the House and Senate can have those debates on healthcare. We were always planning it. We have lots of ideas on the table on how to fix it, but we don’t yet have consensus on it because it’s very complicated,” he said. “We have time to do it.”

He also shared a clear infographic showing what Democrats are proposing, which includes taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal aliens as well as $1.5 trillion in new partisan spending.

All the while, the shutdown is hurting American farmers — another sect the radical left claims to care about.

For example, because of the shutdown, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has suspended routine operations farmers and ranchers depend on, including the processing of payments owed under existing contracts and conservation planning support. The disruption of cash flow directly halts conservation efforts, leaving farmers without the technical support. In addition, USDA is unable to open any new contracts for farmers who are struggling and in need of immediate assistance.

Payments for economic and disaster assistance — including severe weather like droughts, fires, or hurricanes — are also halted, leaving farmers stranded yet again. Some of the halted programs include Supplemental Disaster Assistance, the Emergency Livestock Relief Program, and the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program.

Additionally, the Democrat shutdown cuts farmers off from critical risk management support, delaying any congressional help that was on the way.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said in a statement to Breitbart News, “Democrats are actively sabotaging America’s farmers by freezing disaster relief and vital programs that keep them in operation while prioritizing taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants. Their anti-American priorities are clear when they put political games above the hardworking men and women who feed and clothe our country and keep rural America alive.”