Jonathan Rinderknecht, the suspected arsonist arrested in connection to the destructive Pacific Palisades fire earlier this year, allegedly burned a bible prior to setting off the blaze that took over 6,000 homes and 12 innocent lives.

Investigators allege in an affidavit that Rinderknecht disclosed to a family member that he had burned a bible months before he allegedly ignited the deadly fire. He also allegedly disclosed this information with ChatGPT.

“I literally burnt the Bible that I had. It felt amazing. I felt so liberated,” he said in the digital exchange, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Investigators identified Rinderknecht as a suspect quickly and had interviewed him by Jan. 24, a week before the fire was fully contained. Surveillance footage showed Rinderknecht and his vehicle in the area at the time the fire began. Additional phone records revealed he — and no one else — was present at the site, officials said,” noted the outlet.

Rinderknecht also allegedly donated two dollars to former President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.

As Breitbart News reported, the 29-year-old suspect was arrested in Florida. Reuters also reported that he allegedly “recorded videos on his phone of firefighters attempting to extinguish the blaze”:

Justice department officials announced at a news conference that Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, a.k.a. “Jonathan Rinder,” and “Jon Rinder,” of Melbourne, Florida, 29, had been detained. The BBC reports authorities said evidence collected from the suspect’s digital devices showed an image he generated on ChatGPT depicting a burning city.

“While we cannot undo the damage and destruction that was done, we hope his arrest and the charges against him bring some measure of justice to the victims of this horrific tragedy,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said during a press conference in Los Angeles.

“The arrest, we hope, will offer a measure of justice to all those impacted,” he added.

The Eaton Fire, ignited the same day in the area of northern Pasadena and Altadena, killed another 19 people and destroyed about 9,400 structures. No arrest has been made in connection to the fire and the cause remains unknown, though locals have alleged it sparked from a SoCal Edison transmission tower.

