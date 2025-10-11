Gavin Newsom Signs Bill to Build Reparations Bureaucracy

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has approved legislation establishing a new state agency tasked with administering programs for descendants of slaves, marking the latest step in his years-long effort to advance reparations policies despite ongoing political and fiscal challenges.

The move follows years of stalled negotiations, activist pressure, and budget shortfalls, as Newsom continues working to push the issue forward in the nation’s most populous state.

The new law, Senate Bill 518, creates the Bureau for Descendants of American Slavery within the California Civil Rights Department. The bureau will be led by a governor-appointed deputy director and organized into three main divisions: Genealogy, Education and Outreach, and Legal Affairs. The agency will be responsible for verifying individual lineage, managing public education efforts about historical discrimination, and ensuring legal compliance as reparations-related initiatives expand.

Implementation of the bureau depends on future legislative appropriations, and the bill authorizes the agency to receive funding from federal, state, and private sources. The law also establishes privacy requirements for handling genetic and personal information and explicitly limits public access to that data.

SB 518 builds on prior efforts launched under Newsom’s administration. In 2020, he signed AB 3121, creating a task force to study and recommend reparations proposals for Black Californians. That task force—formed in the wake of the George Floyd riots—later proposed payments exceeding $1 million per eligible resident and recommended other measures such as overturning California’s affirmative action ban, Proposition 209.

While the governor initially distanced himself from the idea of direct cash reparations, saying the issue was “about much more than cash payments,” he has since approved a series of related bills, including a formal state apology for slavery in 2024 and legislation offering non-cash remedies such as homeownership and education benefits.

Newsom’s new agency comes after prior legislative setbacks. Amendments and disagreements within the California Legislative Black Caucus delayed the creation of a dedicated reparations office last year, prompting criticism from activists who accused lawmakers of bowing to political pressure. The governor ultimately vetoed an earlier proposal citing the lack of an agency to manage the program, an issue SB 518 is designed to address by creating a bureau to administer future reparations initiatives.

Under the new framework, the bureau’s Genealogy Division will certify individuals as descendants of enslaved persons based on specific lineage criteria, including ancestry tracing to individuals emancipated or classified as contraband before 1900. Certified descendants would then qualify for future state programs tied to reparations eligibility. The Education and Outreach Division will develop campaigns on issues such as redlining, gentrification, and housing discrimination, while the Legal Affairs Division will provide counsel to ensure compliance with state law.

California’s reparations debate has evolved over five years, from initial studies and public hearings to the creation of task forces and commissions focused on racial equity. The Racial Equity Commission, established by Newsom in 2022, also drew on recommendations from the reparations task force and continues developing a statewide “Racial Equity Framework.”

Though California entered the Union as a free state in 1850, supporters of the reparations effort argue the state perpetuated racial inequities through discriminatory housing, education, and employment practices. Others have questioned the feasibility of such programs, noting task force estimates exceeding $800 billion, more than twice California’s annual budget, and polling that shows most voters oppose direct cash payments.