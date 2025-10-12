The dream of the nudists came alive in Portland on Sunday when hundreds of naked bike riders joined in a protest outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

The protest outside the ICE facility has been growing in recent days, taking on a whole new flavor on Sunday when the naked bike riders arrived as part of an “emergency” edition of the annual World Naked Bike Ride. Take a look:

Warning: Nudity

According to the Associated Press (AP), the bike ride “is an annual tradition that usually happens in the summer, but organizers of this weekend’s hastily called event said another nude ride was necessary to speak out against President Donald Trump’s attempts to mobilize the National Guard to quell protests.”

Despite the rain and mid-50s temperatures, Rider Janene King called it a “quintessentially Portland way to protest.”

“We definitely do not want troops coming into our city,” King said.

Two dozen Democrat-led “states have joined a legal challenge to National Guard deployment in Portland, Oregon,” per PBS.

“By calling forth troops when there is no invasion to repel, no rebellion to suppress, and when state and local law enforcement are fully able to execute the law, the President flouts the vision of our Founders, undermines the rule of law, and sets a chilling precedent that puts the constitutional rights of all Americans at risk,” the filing with the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals says.

