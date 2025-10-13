Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Rips Democrats for Ritzy Fundraiser with ‘Hot Tubs’ While Shutdown Continues

Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy ripped Democrats for their Napa Valley fundraiser — complete with hot tubs and an organic vineyard — while they refuse to reopen the government.

“Tomorrow in the middle of a shutdown, Democrats are expected to go on a LUXURY retreat in Napa… complete with hot tubs, high-end dinners, and an organic vineyard ,” Duffy wrote on Sunday, putting this in greater perspective.

“Where are our air traffic controllers? WORKING WITHOUT PAY to keep our airspace safe ✈️,” he continued. “End the shutdown and get the American people their paychecks!”

Duffy wrote this in response to Senate Democrats bizarrely proclaiming on social media that Republicans — not Democrats — own the government shutdown, despite House Republicans passing a clean continuing resolution.

“Voters are fed up with Republicans as they continue their shutdown and send premiums skyrocketing instead of working with Democrats to protect affordable health care,” they defiantly declared, ignoring the fact that — as House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has repeatedly said — these are two separate issues.

“They’re two totally separate things. The clean continuing resolution would simply keep the lights on so that the members in the House and Senate can have those debates on healthcare. We were always planning it. We have lots of ideas on the table on how to fix it, but we don’t yet have consensus on it because it’s very complicated,” Johnson said. “We have time to do it.”

Indeed, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) still continued to plan the Democrats’ fundraising vacation in California’s Napa Valley amid the shutdown, as Breitbart News reported:

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) “Napa Retreat” is reportedly “still on,” despite Gillibrand, the committee chair, suggesting to the Washington Examiner last week that plans could change if the shutdown continued. While the invitation for the October 13-14 event lists Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) and other “Members of the Democratic Caucus” as hosts alongside Gillibrand, the freshman Maryland senator told the outlet, “I’m not hosting anything.” … The Republicans’ fundraiser is set to start Friday evening in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, and run through Sunday, but Thune has pulled out, Punchbowl News reported. Bloomberg reported that “other Republicans will scrap their weekend fundraising trips,” tTough it is unclear if that means all of them.”

It should be noted that on Thursday, Democrats blocked the GOP’s clean continuing resolution for the seventh time.

“Chuck Schumer is hurting real Americans for his own political survival,” Speaker Johnson said last week, reminding service members who are not receiving a paycheck that it is because Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has to appease the Marxists.

“It’s plain and simple. Shame on you, Chuck. Every Senate Democrat who’s going along with this, you lack the moral fortitude to do the right thing,” he said, noting that this is the “first time in the history of the United States Congress that a party has shut down the government over a clean CR.”