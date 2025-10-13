Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien pedophile in the state of Virginia who has an extensive criminal record.

Last month, ICE agents arrested 36-year-old illegal alien David Ambrosio-Herrera of Mexico in Charlottesville, Virginia. Ambrosio-Herrera is a registered sex offender after having been convicted of indecent liberties with a child under 15 years old.

In October 2024, Ambrosio-Herrera was arrested by the Albemarle County Police Department after he exposed himself to a child at a school bus stop. Last month, Ambrosio-Herrera was convicted of those charges and sentenced to six years in prison, but the court suspended all six years of the sentence.

As Ambrosio-Herrera was exiting the courthouse, ICE agents arrested him. He attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended and will remain in federal custody pending deportation.

“David Ambrosio-Herrera is a serial criminal illegal alien and a convicted child sex offender. He is exactly the kind of person we aim to remove from the United States,” ICE’s Joseph Simon said in a statement:

He has illegally reentered the country multiple times, has prior criminal convictions and should have never been here to traumatize this child. ICE Washington D.C. will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing criminal alien threats from our Washington D.C. and Virginia neighborhoods. [Emphasis added]

Ambrosio-Herrera was arrested in April 2007 by United States Border Patrol agents after he illegally crossed the southern border. He voluntarily returned to Mexico but tried to cross the border again just three days later. Again, he was apprehended and returned to Mexico.

On an unknown date sometime after, Ambrosio-Herrera crossed the border and snuck into the U.S. undetected by Border Patrol agents. He was arrested in Charlottesville in July 2014 and charged with identity theft, for which he was convicted in August of that year.

Then, in January 2017, Ambrosio-Herrera was arrested in Albemarle County and charged with five counts of perjury: falsely subscribing a written declaration. After this arrest, Ambrosio-Herrera was placed into deportation proceedings.

