Three activists stripped down to their underwear this week during a school board meeting in Maine to protest the district’s policy allowing transgender-identifying males into female sports and spaces.

The display occurred in Augusta on Wednesday, led by local activist Nick Blanchard, who goes by the nickname “Corn Pop,” Central Maine reported.



Blanchard delivered a speech against the policy at the end of the August School Department meeting, while two women and a man slowly and methodically disrobed.

“I’m about to show you guys how uncomfortable it is for girls,” Blanchard said as activists stripped down to their skivvies.

“You feel uncomfortable? Because that’s what these young girls feel like when a boy walks into their locker room and starts unchanging in front of them. That’s what these young girls feel like every time a young boy changes in front of them,” he continued.

The demonstration reportedly prompted various reactions from the school board members in attendance, with some visibly angered, some looking away, and a few appearing unfazed.

“This is Maine’s capital,” Blanchard added. “We should be setting an example for the rest of the state. You know what example you guys are setting? That we do not care about the young girls in the rest of the state.”

Blanchard said the stunt went viral locally, and he has been contacted by more than 150 people who support his position on the district’s “gender identity” policy, according to the local report.

“Do I think these tactics work in a way of changing policy? Probably not,” Blanchard told the outlet. “But the only way to get them to listen to us is to do something crazy and get in the national spotlight.”

Per WGME, the Augusta school board voted in favor of the current policy prioritizing a subjective sense of “gender identity” over biological reality, in adherence with the Maine Human Rights Act.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order called “Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports” to protect female student athletes from having “to compete with or against or having to appear unclothed before males.” The order also mandates each federal department to “review grants to education programs and, where appropriate, rescind funding to programs that fail to comply with the policy established in this order,” which protects women “as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth.”

Following Trump’s order, Maine officials publicly said they would not comply, siding with transgender-identifying males over women and girls. The Trump administration initiated an investigation and found the state in violation of Title IX. The Trump administration has threatened to pull federal funding from the state as a result, and a lawsuit is ongoing.

Even so, several school districts in Maine have passed resolutions supporting compliance with President Trump’s order.

The protest in Maine comes soon after a similar demonstration in California.

California native and Yolo County Moms for Liberty chair Beth Bourne stripped down to a bikini at the Davis Joint Unified School Board meeting on September 18 to protest a policy allowing transgender-identifying males to use girls’ locker rooms.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.