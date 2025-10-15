Display screens and PA systems at four North American airports were hacked with pro-Hamas, anti-Israel messages this week.

“Fuck Netanyahu and Trump,” the PA system could be heard saying. “Turkish hacker Cyber Islam was here. Telegram channel Cyber Islam. Free Free Palestine.”

Viral video showed the bizarre scene unfold:

According to Global News, two “B.C. airports saw major intrusions involving their information systems on Tuesday evening.”

For a short time, terminal screens at Kelowna International Airport displayed what appeared to be pro-Hamas messages criticizing Israel and U.S. President Donald Trump. The public address system was also compromised.

Kelowna Airport said in a statement that a “third party gained access to the flight information display screens and the public address (PA) system in the terminal building at Kelowna International Airport (YLW).”

“The YLW team has successfully removed the unauthorized messaging. It has also restored our flight information display screens and are continuing to work on restoring the PA system,” it added.

The airport confirmed that several flights were delayed due to the hacking incident.

“A similar situation also happened at the Victoria International Airport. Staff there said an unauthorized audio message was broadcast on its PA system due to a ‘cloud-based software issue.’ It is unclear if the two incidents are connected,” noted Global News.

An incident also occurred at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania, per CNN.

“An unauthorized user gained access to the airport PA system and played an unauthorized recorded message,” Harrisburg Airport spokesperson Scott Miller told CNN affiliate WGAL.

“The message was political in nature and did not contain any threats against the airport, our tenants, airlines, or passengers. The PA system was shut off, and the incident is under investigation by police,” Miller added.

Passenger Glen Brown said it caused concern of possible security breaches.

“You had to do a double-take and ask yourself if what you were hearing was actually real,” he said. “The real question I have is, if they hack the paging system in an international airport, what else are they tunneling into?”

