In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News Editor in Chief Alex Marlow for the Alex Marlow Show podcast, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin called out Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) for “dehumanizing” and “villifying” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents just as the Mexican drug cartels have reportedly placed bounties on agents.

“When you have [Chicago Mayor] Brandon Johnson and J.B. Pritzker continuing to lie and whitewash the facts, we are getting the worst of the worst off the streets and we will continue to do it with the backing of the National Guard and we will continue to surge federal resources,” McLaughlin told Marlow.

“This isn’t going to deter us and these bounties against our ICE law enforcement aren’t going to deter us. And neither is the fact that J.B. Pritzker yesterday, right before the news came out about these bounties, he went and said that he was going to prosecute every last ICE law enforcement agent,” she continued.

Indeed, this week, DHS officials revealed that the Mexican drug cartels are using information from Antifa and the Latin Kings, both of which have targeted ICE agents, to place bounties on the heads of agents.

Pritzker, similarly this week, suggested that Democrats will try to prosecute ICE agents and DHS officials for carrying out immigration enforcement required by federal law.

“[Johnson and Pritzker] cranking up the rhetoric, cranking up the conduct, dehumanizing and villifying these law enforcement agents is having real-life consequences,” McLaughlin said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.