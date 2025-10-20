The Democrat mayor of Houston, Texas, criticized Democrat socialist and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani during a recent interview with the New York Times.

Mayor John Whitmire told the newspaper that “most major cities are in turmoil” while claiming his is not, then faulted other mayors such as Chicago’s Brandon Johnson (D) and Karen Bass (D) of Los Angeles for challenging President Donald Trump on several issues.

WATCH — “He’s a Communist!” Trump Calls Out NYC Democrat Zohran Mamdani:

However, Whitmire said he does not respond to Trump because it could be “counterproductive.”

The Times article continued:

He had particularly choice words for Zohran Mamdani, the front-runner to be the next mayor of New York, for what he said was “a horrible record of bringing people together.” “He’s saying he’s going to arrest the prime minister of Israel? You think that’s how you bring people together? He and me are in different universes,” he said.

Mamdani falsely accused Israel of “genocide” three times during a recent debate, Breitbart News reported Friday.

The article noted that “there is no evidence of genocide or genocidal intent by Israel, despite the scale of destruction in Gaza. The war was started by Hamas with the explicitly genocidal intent of killing as many Israelis as possible.”

Mamdani recently received tons of pushback after sharing photos of himself with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, who is an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, Breitbart News reported Sunday.

In his comments regarding the photos, conservative commentator Mark Levin warned people that “Mamdani could become America’s first pro-terrorist mayor.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) endorsed Mamdani as he campaigns to be the Big Apple’s next mayor, per Breitbart News:

Hochul’s endorsement of Mamdani comes as Democrats such as Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) and NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D) have warned that Mamdani is “too extreme to lead” the city, and have described him as being a “snake oil salesman.” Mamdani has faced criticism from domestic violence survivors over comments he said on a podcast from July 2020, where he said “police do not create safety,” and suggested against having police officers respond to domestic violence calls. Mamdani, who has also suggested creating city-run grocery stores, has also received endorsements from Democrats such as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY).

Click here to read more articles about Mamdani.