Another Democrat candidate for Congress — this time attending a No Kings rally — refused to condemn political violence.

Democrat Taylor Wettach, who is vying for Republican incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ (R-IA) seat, attended a No Kings rally over the weekend and was asked simply, “Will you condemn political violence?”

Instead of simply answering the question, Wettach said, “We’re having a great day today out with folks celebrating and standing against authoritarianism together in a peaceful way.”

“Will you condemn political violence? Do you think political violence should ever be justified?” the questioner pressed.

Wettach refused to respond further and continued to walk, looking off into the distance with his arm around a woman.

“No response?” the questioner added.

Wettach’s comments — or lack thereof — come as he picks up momentum in the race. It should be noted that Miller-Meeks won the seat in 2024 by a razor-thin margin, garnering 206,955 votes, or 50 percent of the vote, to her Democrat challenger’s 206,156 votes, or 49.8 percent of the vote.

“Refusing to condemn political violence is dangerous and disqualifying,” National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Spokeswoman Emily Tuttle said in a statement. “Wettach is catering to the fringe instead of standing up for what’s right.”

It remains unclear why Wettach was unable, or unwilling, to simply condemn political violence, but he is not alone. Earlier this month, Democrat Stefany Shaheen — who is running for New Hampshire’s First District and happens to be the daughter of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) — also refused to condemn political violence when given the very simple opportunity to do so. Instead, she mostly ignored the reporter and only responded, “I hope you have a great night.”

The questioner did not let up and asked, “Do you think the rhetoric needs to be toned down right now? Do you condemn political violence? That seems like a pretty simple question, ma’am.” “Is murdering someone because of their politics wrong? Is murder socially unacceptable?” the questioner continued, as Shaheen continued to ignore the questions. Shaheen continued to walk in silence until she reached her vehicle, hopping into the driver’s seat and closing the door.

The No Kings protests, which Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has referred to as the “Hate America” rally, did attract leftists who seem to be okay with celebrating political violence. One woman was caught on video mocking the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. What is worse, she has been accused by social media users of being an elementary school teacher in Chicago, Illinois.

In the video, the woman is seen repeatedly placing her index finger and thumb to her neck in what appeared to be the miming of a gun being fired, while seemingly mouthing the word “bang.” The woman’s hand gesture appeared to mock the assassination of Kirk, with one social media user stating that the person recording the video was in a truck displaying a flag in support of the Turning Point USA founder.

