MSNBC’s The Briefing host Jen Psaki suggested Vice President JD Vance is “scarier” than President Donald Trump and implied that second lady Usha Vance needed rescuing from her marriage.

During an episode of the I’ve Had It podcast, Psaki, former President Joe Biden’s former White House press secretary, spoke about how she thought Vance had aspirations to be president and that he was “willing to do anything to get there.” Psaki — talking about how she wonders what goes on in Usha Vance’s mind, called for the second lady to “blink four times” if she needed help.

“I think the little Manchurian candidate, JD Vance, wants to be president, more than anything else,” Psaki said, adding that she wonders “What’s going on in the mind of his wife.”

“Like, are you okay?” Psaki continued. “Please blink four times. We’ll…come over here, we’ll save you.”

Psaki added that the Vice President was “scarier in certain ways” than Trump. The hosts agreed and they and Psaki described Vance as being “smarter,” younger, and “ambitious.”

Psaki went on to describe JD Vance as being “agile in the sense that he is a chameleon,who makes himself into whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him.”

The Times of Israel reported that JD Vance, who traveled to Israel as part of an effort to promote a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, had traveled with Usha.

The former White House press secretary’s comments were met with criticism from people such as Ellie Bufkin, a former Fox News producer, and Tim Pool, the host of Timcast IRL, who described Psaki’s words as “deeply misogynistic” and described left-wing Democrats as being “a cult.”

“And really just deeply misogynistic,” Bufkin said in a post on X. “Apparently Usha doesn’t think for herself?”

“They called Trump Hitler then claimed DeSantis was worse, then walked it back when Trump won and now claim JD Vance is worse,” Pool wrote in a post on X. “It’s a cult.”

“It’s honestly amazing that every single Republican candidate is literally Hitler,” another person said. “I mean, what are the chances? lol they really have just one play in the playbook.”

“Jen Psuki must be transferring her own personal issues onto others,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote in a post on X. “@jrpsaki is a dumbass who has no comprehension of the truth and has to overcompensate for her lack of talent by saying untrue things. Circle back on that, moron.”

“Usha is accompanying JD right now in Israel securing the Gaza Peace Deal,” Jack Posobiec wrote in a post on X. “Absolutely disgusting comments.”