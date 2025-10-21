MAHA: Coalition Launches to Push National Ingredient Transparency Law

A new coalition under the banner Americans for Ingredient Transparency is launching this week and calling for a national ingredient transparency law, furthering both the MAGA and MAHA agendas.

Per a press release, the coalition — led by conservative policy advocate Julie Gunlock and former Policy Special Assistant to President Trump Andy Koenig — is comprised of:

…concerned Americans, policy experts, farmers, and industry leaders who believe every American deserves equal access to clear, fact-based information about ingredients in the products they use, and we are committed to delivering this information in the most consumer-friendly way possible to help families decide what is best for them.

As a result, they are ultimately pushing for federal legislation which would create a national standard for ingredient transparency and openly state that they stand “ready to work with the Trump Administration and Congress on incorporating Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) reform, Front-of-Package labeling reform, and QR code reform into federal law.”

The coalition released a video showcasing just what they are calling for.

“Americans are sending a clear message: We want a healthier nation. And we want confidence in the safety of the food we eat, beverages we drink, and products we use. The results we deserve require strong government action,” the narrator in the video states, pointing out that ingredient and label rules look different from state to state.

“This patchwork of state laws creates confusion for consumers and limits our choices, it drives up our costs at the grocery store, and hurts our small businesses,” the narrator continues. “A clear, national ingredient and labeling law fixes that: One set of rules. A single standard to follow.”

“Every American deserves to know what’s in their food, beverages, and personal care items – and that they’re safe – no matter where they live. It’s time to fix the patchwork. It’s time to pass a national uniform standard,” the narrator adds.

WATCH:

The Trump administration and allies have continued to lead the way in MAHA transparency, particularly with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the helm. Many companies have since stepped forward and adopted changes, eliminating artificial dyes and being more forthcoming about what is in their products.

In this vein, the American Beverage Association (ABA) positioned itself as a model for how private industry can advance public health goals while preserving consumer choice, unveiling GoodtoKnowFacts.org earlier this year, providing consumers with a resource to better understand what is in the products they are using.

Americans for Ingredient Transparency is taking everything a step further by calling for a national ingredient transparency law.

“As an American, but most importantly a mom, I know firsthand how important it is to trust the products we consume and bring into our homes. Families deserve commonsense and science-backed transparency they can rely on,” Gunlock said in a statement, pressing the importance of a national standard for food safety and labeling.

Koenig added that the concept is quite simple in that Americans “want to know that the ingredients in the products they’re buying for their families are safe.”

“This should not be a difficult standard to meet,” he said. “President Trump and his Administration are well-suited to make these determinations.”

“Our goal is to cut through confusion and ensure everyone has access to clear information. Consumers want to know exactly what they are putting in and on their bodies,” Koenig added. “That is what we are working to achieve.”