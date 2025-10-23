Colorado Clinic Offers Abortions Up to 34 Weeks for ‘Any Reason’

A new clinic opened in Boulder, Colorado, that offers to abort babies up to 34 weeks of pregnancy for “any reason,” which is ten weeks after most babies can survive outside the womb and roughly six weeks before a baby is considered full-term.

The clinic, called RISE Collective, opened in response to the shuttering of the Boulder Abortion Clinic in April, the Daily Mail reported. That facility was operated by 87-year-old abortionist Dr. Warren Hern and was infamous for being one of only a handful of clinics in the United States that performed abortions in the third trimester of pregnancy.

Alicia Moreno, the executive director of the RISE Collective, worked at the Boulder Abortion Clinic under Hern.

“When the clinic closed we all said we don’t wanna let this go,” Moreno told Yellow Scene Magazine. “So the question was who would be interested in helping put together our own thing?”

In total, 13 members of the previous clinic who worked under Hern comprise the RISE Collective, and each person is considered an owner with an equal vote in planning and operations, Moreno told the outlet.

“We already were so well versed in what we knew how to do. We had worked together for so long and in really incredible ways,” she said. “Everything else was really just procurement.”

In a promotional video, the clinic called Boulder, Colorado, “a place with a historic legacy of all-trimester abortion care” and said “a new chapter is rising.”

“At RISE Collective, we believe that any reason you have for needing abortion care is yours, and it is the right one,” the video adds.

Moreno told the outlet the clinic is also considering offering contraceptive care and sex change drugs, dubbed by radical activists as “gender-affirming care.”

“We got a call from a regional hospital who said ‘Hey our administration is pulling back with us being able to offer gender affirming care to people 19 and under. Would y’all be willing to step up and provide some of this care or provide us with space so that we can provide it, so that care doesn’t have to end?”‘ Moreno said.

The clinic is trying to raise funds through donations and grants and has raised nearly $20,000 on GoFundMe as of Tuesday.

Colorado is one of nine states and Washington, DC, that allow babies to be aborted throughout pregnancy. The other states are Alaska, Vermont, Oregon, New Mexico, Colorado, Minnesota, Michigan, Maryland, and New Jersey. Colorado passed an amendment codifying abortion into the state constitution in 2024.

Thousands of unborn babies are killed in abortions after 21 weeks of pregnancy every year in the United States. The media and the radical left frame the loss of thousands of unborn lives as rare because late-term abortions make up a small percentage of abortions overall.

For example, there were 625,978 legal induced abortions recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2021. One percent of those were after 21 weeks, which is more than 6,000 post-viability babies killed in abortions.

The pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute estimated that more than one million abortions were performed in 2023, which by CDC estimates, could mean at least 10,000 late-term abortions were performed that year. The CDC is missing data from several states, meaning the real number could be much higher.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.